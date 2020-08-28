Research ancestral towns to better understand your family history

Sometimes, just knowing where your ancestors came from can tell you a bit about them. Actually visiting the place might tell you a lot.
If nothing else, review maps from earlier times. Figure out what side of town they lived on, or how close they lived to the docks, the railroad, or streetcars. I used the Sanborn Fire Insurance maps when interviewing my maternal grandmother and realized that her parents’ house was next to a store. When I asked her about it, she said they popped in every day for an ice cream treat. The map showed how close they were to a church and her school, so I asked her to show me her daily route and that lead to her showing me how she walked farther to her father’s office.
If your only information on locations is coming from the census, it may take some look into district numbers and name changes. In rural areas, you also need to learn the crops that were prevalent and how farmers might have dealt with them, and where the markets were. Did your people live near a resort or vacation spot? Did they have any leisure time?
Maps can be found at many locations, so check with the local historical society or state archives. In Georgia, check the University of Georgia’s Digital Library of Georgia for Georgia’s Sanborn Maps as well as county maps and others.
Ancestry offering six months free for teachers
Ancestry.com is offering a six-month, free home subscription to Ancestry.com to supplement lesson plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Teachers may sign up using their credentials by September 30. Go to ancestry.com/backtoschool. Limited to 10,000.
Gwinnett County newspapers now digitized online
Gwinnett County newspapers have been digitized and are searchable at the Digital Library of Georgia’s Georgia Historic Newspapers from 1871-1924 including 3,000 issues. Search for “Georgia Historic Newspapers” and then metro Atlanta region. The site includes newspapers from all around the state, organized by regions, and is one of the state’s greatest free research
sources.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.