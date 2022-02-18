Rejecting Satan’s empty promises

How does Satan get to us today? He offers power and money and all the trimmings of this earthly life in exchange for our souls. In the traditional baptismal ceremony, the question is asked “Do you reject Satan and all his empty promises?”

The popular show “Billions” reveals how our conscience can be eroded by small misdeeds that lead to huge, destructive actions. The characters succumb to the empty promises accompanying an insatiable greed for power and money. They are rich beyond measure, but still miserable. Like Judas, they routinely betray their friends and family.

In the real world, we might be offered a cushy promotion, which means working on projects that clash with our values. We might believe having an extramarital affair is justifiable, because “everyone is doing it.” We might turn our backs on someone who is suffering.

Sometimes Satan tries convincing us God has abandoned us, so we stop seeking mercy. How many people have succumbed to despair in a moment of darkness, because they bought into this lie?

God may seem far away, when you lose someone you love dearly or face a crushing medical diagnosis. It takes a lion’s share of faith to trust God will take care of you, no matter what.

When death seems far off, when the coffers are full and our health is fine, we may not search for the light, because it seems to surround us. But this can be a false light, which comes from the world and can be extinguished in a second.

There is another light, deep and eternal, that has nothing to do with the vicissitudes of life. This is the illumination we must seek, no matter how bleak our circumstances. God’s everlasting light gives meaning and unflinching love to our lives. No one can extinguish this brightness, especially not the devil with all his empty promises.

