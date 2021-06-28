Ready to go: Atlanta-based ‘senior nomads’ share travel plans

Last year, they thought of traveling to Australia and New Zealand. They also considered going on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Cruise, hosted by the retired radio host.

But as was the case for many hopeful travelers in 2020, they had to put their plans on hold. Instead of traveling, the Kimbroughs remained in their Atlanta home. They plan to resume traveling with U.S. trips.

“We feel good now that we’ve been vaccinated,” Reed told Next Avenue.

Reed and Charlcye aren’t the only older adults who seem to feel this way.

Airbnb reported an 80% increase in summer trip searches by U.S. guests age 60+ in March, compared to February. Adults 60 and over were among the fastest-growing cohort of bookers in March, especially in the U.S. and the U.K.

