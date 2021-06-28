ajc logo
X

Ready to go: Atlanta-based ‘senior nomads’ share travel plans

Caption
Here's What to Expect for Summer 2021 Travel.Here's What to Expect for Summer 2021 Travel.With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and an itch to return to normalcy, travel is back on the rise.Here’s what to expect if you’re planning to travel this summer.Planes will be fuller, Flight searches for summer travel have increased nearly 60 percent, according to airfare app Hopper. .Airfares will go up, Prices are expected to stay low, but flights will become moreexpensive as more people travel.Say goodbye to flexible terms, Passengers will once again be subject to flight change or cancellation fees now that travel is increasing

Aging in Atlanta
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

The coronavirus pandemic may have put a damper on travel plans. But now, an Atlanta-based couple is ready to get back to it.

Reed and Charlcye Kimbrough have long been “senior nomads,” Next Avenue reported.

ExploreOlder adults are vaccinated and ready to take to the skies

The term was popularized by Debbie and Michael Campbell. The Seattle-based spouses sold most of their belongings in July 2013 and began living in over 270 Airbnbs in retirement. They chronicle their journey on their blog and on social media.

The Kimbroughs are no stranger to traveling, either.

Reed, 70, is a former Army pilot and management executive. Charlcye worked in sales and broadcasting. The couple traveled extensively before their respective 2018 and 2020 retirements. They’ve visited Colorado and stopped around the country before visiting New York City. Charlcye and Reed have also traveled to South Africa and China.

Last year, they thought of traveling to Australia and New Zealand. They also considered going on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Cruise, hosted by the retired radio host.

Explore3 tips for vaccinated grandparents traveling with unvaccinated children

But as was the case for many hopeful travelers in 2020, they had to put their plans on hold. Instead of traveling, the Kimbroughs remained in their Atlanta home. They plan to resume traveling with U.S. trips.

“We feel good now that we’ve been vaccinated,” Reed told Next Avenue.

Reed and Charlcye aren’t the only older adults who seem to feel this way.

Airbnb reported an 80% increase in summer trip searches by U.S. guests age 60+ in March, compared to February. Adults 60 and over were among the fastest-growing cohort of bookers in March, especially in the U.S. and the U.K.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

In Other News
1
3 easy ways to keep looking your best after 50
2
Researchers say their calculator can predict your dementia risk
3
Try these funding options for aging in place
4
Bacteria many be responsible for some aging, study shows
5
Find love in your golden years with these online dating sites
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top