Ready to go: Atlanta-based ‘senior nomads’ share travel plans

The coronavirus pandemic may have put a damper on travel plans. But now, an Atlanta-based couple is ready to get back to it.
Reed and Charlcye Kimbrough have long been “senior nomads,” Next Avenue reported.
The term was popularized by Debbie and Michael Campbell. The Seattle-based spouses sold most of their belongings in July 2013 and began living in over 270 Airbnbs in retirement. They chronicle their journey on their blog and on social media.
The Kimbroughs are no stranger to traveling, either.
Reed, 70, is a former Army pilot and management executive. Charlcye worked in sales and broadcasting. The couple traveled extensively before their respective 2018 and 2020 retirements. They’ve visited Colorado and stopped around the country before visiting New York City. Charlcye and Reed have also traveled to South Africa and China.
Last year, they thought of traveling to Australia and New Zealand. They also considered going on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Cruise, hosted by the retired radio host.
But as was the case for many hopeful travelers in 2020, they had to put their plans on hold. Instead of traveling, the Kimbroughs remained in their Atlanta home. They plan to resume traveling with U.S. trips.
“We feel good now that we’ve been vaccinated,” Reed told Next Avenue.
Reed and Charlcye aren’t the only older adults who seem to feel this way.
Airbnb reported an 80% increase in summer trip searches by U.S. guests age 60+ in March, compared to February. Adults 60 and over were among the fastest-growing cohort of bookers in March, especially in the U.S. and the U.K.
