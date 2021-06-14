ajc logo
3 tips for vaccinated grandparents traveling with unvaccinated children

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With travel on the rise this summer, many grandparents will want to take their grandchildren on vacation.

Forbes reported that travel has increased as COVID-19 vaccinations become more available. Older adults were among the first to be vaccinated while children are among the most recent group to be offered vaccines.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has begun vaccinating eligible children and young adults 12 to 20 at a vaccine site near the Atlanta airport. Their caregivers can also be vaccinated at the site.

Regardless, not every child has been vaccinated yet. If you’re a grandparent traveling with your grandchildren this summer, USA Today has some advice from FamilyVacationist.com about how to be safe away from home.

Always have your mask with you — and wear it

Wearing a mask is required on public transportation and public conveniences, including airplanes, ships and trains, to name a few. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order for this in January. However, you may enter places stating fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks. FamilyVacationist.com’s Kathy Boardman says vaccinated grandparents should still wear their masks in solidarity with their grandchildren.

Select activities with social distancing in mind

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can mostly resume activities without staying apart from others. But crowded outdoor events are among the least safe activities for unvaccinated people, according to the agency. Resorts such as Great Wolf Lodge, which has locations nationwide, and Walt Disney World have safety measures in place. Such measures include those that encourage social and physical distancing. Parade has a list of other family resorts that are keeping guests safe.

Research safe lodging

It’s up to grandparents to be aware of accommodations that have the safest practices. Hilton hotels have the Hilton CleanStay program while Airbnb has a 5-step enhanced clearing process. Grandparents should research lodging where they’re traveling and ensure that these practices are being performed.

