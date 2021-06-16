WSB’s Wendy Corona says she has breast cancer

In the news world, she noted, “minutes matter. We account for every second. Same should go for our personal lives. Please do not lose precious time when it comes to your health. Make the appointment. Go see the doctor. Don’t put it off. We put off a lot during the pandemic. Don’t let your health, your life, be one of those things.”

Corona said she will be taking some time off for treatment. “I’m looking forward to beating this and being right back here very soon,” she said.

This announcement came two months after WSB-TV fellow anchor Jovita Moore had surgery to remove two small tumors in the brain. Moore has since been off air recuperating.