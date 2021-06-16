WSB’s Wendy Corona says she has breast cancer

Channel 2 Action News anchor and reporter Wendy Corona said she has breast cancer but caught it early.
She made the announcement during the 4 p.m. newscast Tuesday.
“This story is a personal one,” Corona said. “It’s one that is ‘happening now’ in my life and I want to share it with you. In the U.S., every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s why I’m wearing pink today. Did you know that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime? Eighty percent of those who get diagnosed have no family history.”
She too found out she has breast cancer but “the good news is time is on my side because it was detected early. I felt a bump and brought it to my doctor’s attention. Every doctor I’ve seen since has told me early detection is a difference maker for how you fight this.”
Corona, who joined WSB-TV in 2013, decided to publicize her medical news to encourage others to get checked as soon as they believe something may be amiss.
In the news world, she noted, “minutes matter. We account for every second. Same should go for our personal lives. Please do not lose precious time when it comes to your health. Make the appointment. Go see the doctor. Don’t put it off. We put off a lot during the pandemic. Don’t let your health, your life, be one of those things.”
Corona said she will be taking some time off for treatment. “I’m looking forward to beating this and being right back here very soon,” she said.
This announcement came two months after WSB-TV fellow anchor Jovita Moore had surgery to remove two small tumors in the brain. Moore has since been off air recuperating.