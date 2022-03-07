Veteran CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer joining WSB-TV as evening anchor

WSB-TV, still reeling from the death of Jovita Moore, has hired well-respected CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer to become an evening anchor.
“It is an opportunity of a lifetime to join this storied station,” Greer wrote on her personal Facebook page Monday, “and I am humbled and grateful to continue the legacy of my sisters in news and friends Monica Kaufman Pearson and the late Jovita Moore. It will be a while before you actually see me on TV, but I’ll be in the background working hard for you, as always.” (Greer gave permission for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to use her quotes.)
Due to a non-compete clause in Greer’s contract with CBS46, she will not be able to be on air on Channel 2 Action News for six months.
Moore, who died last October from an aggressive brain tumor, had been a stable force at WSB-TV for decades, having taken over for Monica Pearson in the evening spot in 2012. She had been expected to remain there for many more years.
Moore’s unexpected death happened led to an opening and they landed on Greer.
“When you have the opportunity to add to your team a journalist of Karyn’s stature, you do it,” said Ray Carter, WSB-TV general manager. “She brings so much to the table! We are excited to have her continue her stellar work in the community, and soon enough, help anchor one of the top-rated newscasts at Channel 2... Karyn makes our team even stronger.”
Carter said he is not sure yet which newscasts she will anchor when she joins the on-air staff in September.
Greer, who has won six Southeast Emmys, provides a solid market presence going back 32 years. She worked at WGNX-TV from 1989 to 1999, mostly as evening anchor. She then moved to 11Alive for 15 years as an anchor. She returned to CBS46 in 2015 and has most recently been splitting time as community affairs manager and noon anchor.
“I’m happy for her,” said Brenda Wood, a former long-time 11Alive evening anchor who worked with Greer. “She’s probably the most veteran anchor in Atlanta and has a big loyal following. She’ll bring a lot to WSB.”
For WSB-TV, this is an unusual move. The station rarely hires talent from within the market, especially notable names. Former evening anchor John Pruitt did leave the station to go to 11Alive but returned later. Greer has never had any work history with WSB-TV.
