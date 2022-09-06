WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix, joining Wendy Corona, Linda Stouffer

Greer, in the meantime, will be paired with Estevez at 5 p.m. She had a six-month non-compete clause in her contract that kept her off the air for six months. She is the longest-running anchor in Atlanta TV, having started at independent station WGNX-FM in 1989. That station eventually became a CBS affiliate, where she stayed until 1999. She then spent 16 years at 11Alive (WXIA-TV), the NBC affiliate, before jumping back to CBS46.

The well-respected, well-liked Moore was co-anchoring the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts at the time she fell ill. She was 54 when she died last October. Moore joined WSB-TV in 1998 and became the primary female evening anchor after Monica Pearson retired in 2012.

In 2011, WSB-TV added a 4 p.m. newscast after Oprah Winfrey’s talk show ended, opening up more slots for anchor positions.

WSB-TV has been the ratings leader in the market for decades and in recent months has largely beaten its rivals on competing newscasts in both overall ratings and the target 25-54 demographic.