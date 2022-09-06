ajc logo
X

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix, joining Wendy Corona, Linda Stouffer

The three female TV anchors Wendy Corona, Karyn Greer and Linda Stouffer split up late afternoon and evening newscasts on WSB-TV. WSB-TV

Combined ShapeCaption
The three female TV anchors Wendy Corona, Karyn Greer and Linda Stouffer split up late afternoon and evening newscasts on WSB-TV. WSB-TV

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago
Greer will be on at 5 p.m. with Jorge Estevez.

WSB-TV’s Channel 2 Action News has incorporated Karyn Greer into its anchor mix starting Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.

Greer, who was most recently working at CBS46 (WGCL-TV) as a community affairs director and noon anchor, was hired by WSB-TV to fill an opening left after primary anchor Jovita Moore died of an aggressive brain cancer last year.

Management made it clear that Greer was not a “replacement” for Moore when the station hired her six months ago. In fact, there is no primary female anchor under the new arrangement.

Instead, spread over four newscasts will be three different female anchors. Wendy Corona, who came to WSB-TV in 2013, will maintain her spot at the 4 p.m. newscast with Justin Farmer and will join Jorge Estevez as an anchor on the 11 p.m. newscast.

Linda Stouffer, who joined Channel 2 Action News in 2009 after a long stint at CNN, will co-anchor with Farmer at the 6 p.m. newscast, which draws the most viewers of the four newscasts, based on recent Nielsen ratings.

Greer, in the meantime, will be paired with Estevez at 5 p.m. She had a six-month non-compete clause in her contract that kept her off the air for six months. She is the longest-running anchor in Atlanta TV, having started at independent station WGNX-FM in 1989. That station eventually became a CBS affiliate, where she stayed until 1999. She then spent 16 years at 11Alive (WXIA-TV), the NBC affiliate, before jumping back to CBS46.

The well-respected, well-liked Moore was co-anchoring the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts at the time she fell ill. She was 54 when she died last October. Moore joined WSB-TV in 1998 and became the primary female evening anchor after Monica Pearson retired in 2012.

In 2011, WSB-TV added a 4 p.m. newscast after Oprah Winfrey’s talk show ended, opening up more slots for anchor positions.

WSB-TV has been the ratings leader in the market for decades and in recent months has largely beaten its rivals on competing newscasts in both overall ratings and the target 25-54 demographic.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Video shows fake Trump elector aided copying of Georgia election data6h ago
Updated: Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson arrested, accused of misdemeanor theft
3h ago
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
8h ago
Falcons release first official depth chart: Drew Dalman named center
1h ago
Falcons release first official depth chart: Drew Dalman named center
1h ago
The Latest
How zombies transformed Senoia
3h ago
Monster Jam celebrates 30 years at Gas South Arena this weekend
4h ago
TV best bets with ‘Cobra Kai,’ Queen Latifah, Susan Sarandon, Serena Williams, Tom Hanks
Featured
Volunteers with Rome GA Cares loaded water onto trucks headed to Summerville, GA following heavy flooding in the area. (Courtesy of Rome GA Cares)

Credit: Rome GA Cares

Rome non-profit sends flood supplies, volunteers to Chattooga County
2h ago
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
6h ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top