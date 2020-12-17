X

Tyler Perry reveals on social media that he’s single

FILE - Filmmaker/actor Tyler Perry, known for the "Madea" films, appears during a ceremony honoring him with with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles. Perry turns 51 on Sept. 14. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Radio & TV Talk Blog | 1 hour ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The 51-year-old mogul says he’s having a “midlife crisis”

Tyler Perry usually keeps his private life private but on Thursday night, he declared on social media that he’s single and going through a “midlife crisis.”

At age 51, Perry has been as productive as ever at work, even with the pandemic raging. This year, he has written and produced several shows for BET, BET+ and Nickelodeon at Atlanta’s Tyler Perry Studios with strong COVID-19 protocols in place. He’s been honored by magazines (cover stories in People, Forbes and Variety) and Hollywood organizations (Emmy’s, People’s Choice). Forbes, in fact, concluded that Perry is now a billionaire. He has been charitable, giving away food to seniors at Kroger, gift cards to police officers and tips to out-of-work Houston’s servers early in the pandemic.

But Perry posted a selfie of himself in workout gear and wrote: “This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like..”

He then shifted to a more spiritual outlook: “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas, and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

In the first 16 hours, the post received 544,000 likes on Instagram and plenty of happy available fans seeking his attention.

The media mogul is the father of a 6-year-old son, Aman, whose mother is model Gelila Bekele.

