Tyler Perry reveals on social media that he’s single

He then shifted to a more spiritual outlook: “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas, and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

In the first 16 hours, the post received 544,000 likes on Instagram and plenty of happy available fans seeking his attention.