Tyler Perry is a billionaire, according to Forbes

“I mostly go on my gut and my instinct,” Perry told Forbes. “I like to challenge the system and see what I can do differently.”

“Ownership,” he added, “changes everything.”

Forbes estimates his 2020 earnings at $97 million, ranking him No. 6 on the Celebrity 100. (Model and social influencer Kylie Jenner tops the list, followed by hip-hop star and presidential candidate Kanye West and tennis star Roger Federer.)

And the numbers Forbes throws out are incredible. At age 51, Perry has created 1,200 episodes of TV, 22 feature films and more than two dozen stage plays. He owns his own 330-acre studio. Viacom CBS pays him $150 million a year to create content for its networks, including BET and Nickelodeon. He has a stake in the BET+ streaming service. He owns two private planes and four homes in New York, Los Angeles, Douglasville and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

It also breaks down his $1 billion net worth in a pie chart, ranging from the value of his entertainment library ($330 million) to straight cash and investments ($300 million) to the value of his studio ($280 million.)

The Forbes story, which is comprehensive to say the least, was in the works for a year.

Credit: Forbes magazin