Tyler Perry finishes four TV shows in two months under ‘Camp Quarantine’ set up

This past week, two shows Perry shot before the pandemic — the return of “House of Payne” and the new “Assisted Living” — debuted on BET to strong ratings.

It’s unclear what Perry’s next productions will be, but he will take a small break. His 51st birthday is September 13, and the Emmys will honor him with the Governor’s Award a week later.

Perry, who writes all his shows and films, spent part of the early pandemic period in the spring writing, so hewill have plenty of future TV shows, movies and seasons of existing shows in the till.

Forbes last week placed the Atlanta mogul on its cover and declared him a billionaire.

The state of Georgia currently has 29 shows listed in active production, according to the film office. Many more are returning to production in the coming weeks.