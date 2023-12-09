BreakingNews
TMZ: 2 Chainz hospitalized in Miami after being hit by a vehicle

2 Chainz performed at One Musicfest at Atlanta's Central Park on Sept. 9, 2018. Photo: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC

Atlanta rap star 2 Chainz was hospitalized in Miami early Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle, according to TMZ.

2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps and who grew up in College Park, was in Miami for an international art fair, Art Basel, and had departed a strip club Booby Trap, TMZ said.

The Grammy-winning rapper was about to exit his vehicle when another car hit his vehicle. TMZ said. 2 Chainz, 46, suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries but was stable, according to TMZ.

He briefly posted a video of himself in the ambulance showing the extensive damage to his car on Instagram. Page Six captured the screen shots.

