Briefs: 2 Chainz and Krystal’s Side Chik, Karyn Greer fundraiser, Revolt’s ‘The League Crew’

“This was all about quality,” he said. “Two things to make it work: a big juicy chicken breast and the breading has to be seasoned and crunchy. The steamy bun contrasts nicely with the crunch.” The basic sandwich has mayo and pickle, which will remain on the menu long term, he said.

They also have two specialty versions that will be available for a short time: one Side Chik with barbecue sauce, bacon and cheese, which he described as more “mainstream and broad appeal,” and a version with pimento cheese, which has a more “regional profile,” Kees said.

2 Chainz, who grew up eating Krystal, told the AJC he wanted the revamped Krystal chicken sandwich to speak to him. After testing dozens of different versions, he honed in on these three. “I wanted quality and I feel like that’s what we got,” he said. “And the marketing campaign shows the humorous side, the good natured side of 2 Chainz.”

***

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Karyn Greer had a “Welcome to WSB-TV” party last week at Atlanta restaurant and bar Botica, which doubled as a fundraiser for Helping Mamas, a non-profit group out of Norcross that helps collect and distribute essential baby items or period products to women and children in need.

Greer recently joined WSB-TV as an anchor/reporter. She is currently co-anchoring a temporary 3 p.m. newscast and the regular 5 p.m. newscast.

Among those who showed up to the event: Atlanta News First anchor Tori Cooper, Cara Kneer and Christine Pullara from 11Alive’s “Atlanta & Company,” former WSB political analyst Bill Crane and several of Greer’s co-workers including Linda Stouffer, Wendy Corona and Jorge Estevez.

Several veteran publicists were there as well including Meg Reggie, Rachel Tobin, Liz Lapidus, Carolyn Sloss and Dan Beeson.

***

Credit: REVOLT Credit: REVOLT

In its fourth season, Revolt TV’s basketball competition series “The Crew League” is themed as “Atlanta vs. Everybody.” This means Atlanta rap stars and their basketball buddies will face off against other hip-hop stars each episode. The show’s production was also moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta this year.

Among the artists from Atlanta are Waka Flocka Flame, Quavo and 21 Savage. Their opponents include Babyface Ray, Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick.

The season started Sept. 30 and the first episode is available on YouTube as well.