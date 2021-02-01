T.I., Tiny release statement ‘empathically’ denying sex abuse allegations

Once Peterson shared her story, she invited other women to recount their experiences with T.I. and Tiny at their metro Atlanta mansion. Later, she posted Instagram stories of screengrabs from her private exchanges with women who made claims that they were required to take drugs to enter into the Harrises home. Many of those who spoke with Peterson alleged that they were paid and forced into sexual acts with the couple.

In a statement to Complex magazine, the stars of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” denied all the claims that were made and warned that they may take legal action if Peterson continues to make the claims, which were referred to as “egregiously appalling.”

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” the statement read. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

A friend of the couple, Brandi Boyd, took to her Instagram to defend them and denounce the accusers’ comments as slander.

“You just don’t do this, don’t do this to my friend, just knock it off,” Boyd said in an Instagram video. Do not come for her character, do not slander, it’s disgusting. Spend that good energy of negativity you got – the right direction. Don’t do that because that’s ugly,” she continued.

Peterson has stated on social media that she has enlisted a lawyer and also plans to file suit against the Harrises.