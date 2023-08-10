The AJC hires Bill Nigut for daily ‘Politically Georgia’ show on WABE

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has hired veteran political broadcaster Bill Nigut as a new co-host of “Politically Georgia,” which will become a weekday radio show on 90.1/WABE-FM starting this fall.

Nigut will join the AJC’s political team of Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell.

“Politically Georgia” will be added to WABE-FM’s daily lineup at 10 a.m. and supplement the public radio station’s daily coverage of politics and its own podcast “Political Breakfast.” It will replace the Washington D.C.-based NPR show “1A” at 10 a.m. though an exact date was not specified.

The mix of hosts on “Politically Georgia” will rotate daily and features guests from across the political spectrum. It will also be available as a podcast from the AJC on all platforms each day.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bill to the AJC,” said AJC President and Publisher Andrew Morse. “His insight and experience will help make ‘Politically Georgia’ a must-listen for anyone interested in this pivotal election. We’re proud to partner with WABE as we share a commitment to provide world-class political coverage to the people of Georgia.”

Jennifer Dorian, CEO of WABE, called this partnership “a great opportunity for WABE and the AJC to collaborate on a high-quality, informative radio show that will serve the needs of the Greater Atlanta area.”

Nigut was most recently host of “Political Rewind,” a daily show for Georgia Public Broadcasting’s 88.5/WRAS-FM and its statewide network of radio stations. He was let go in June after nearly 10 years at the station.

“Political Rewind” began weekly but expanded over time to air twice a day on radio with a weekly television program, a podcast and a weekly newsletter. GPB did not explain why he was suddenly fired beyond CEO Bert Wesley Huffman saying in a statement that it was a “realignment” of GPB’s priorities and mission.

The move came on the heels of a 9% cut in state funding.

Nigut, a 76-year-old Chicago native, came to Atlanta in 1983 to cover politics for WSB-TV. In 2003, he left the station and became CEO of Metro Atlanta Arts and Culture Coalition followed by a six-year stint as Southeast regional director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). He joined GPB in 2013.

“Georgia is a crucial state that is entering a crucial election season,” Nigut said. “Our citizens need a forum for sanity, reason and to break down the events of the day. I’m honored to join the ranks of the AJC reporters and editors I’ve admired over the course of my career at a time when the paper is doubling down on its coverage across the South. ... Airing the show on WABE 90.1 will broaden our reach even more.”

The AJC has made a flurry of other hiring moves recently including a new editor in chief (Leroy Chapman), new managing editor for news (Sharif Durhams), a new podcaster and columnist (legendary broadcaster Monica Pearson), new senior editor for the Black Culture team (Mike Jordan), new managing editor for features, food and sports (Janel Davis) and a new Savannah bureau chief (Adam Van Brimmer).