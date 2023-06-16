BreakingNews
Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director
X

GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show

Credit: AJC file photo

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

In a surprise move, Georgia Public Broadcasting announced Friday the cancellation of the long-running “Political Rewind” show and podcast and the ouster of its veteran host, Bill Nigut.

The show has been a staple of political news and discussion since 2013, with civil discourse about state and national politics and policy as Georgia morphed into one of the most competitive political battlegrounds.

What started as a weekly show now runs daily at 9 a.m. and is repeated at 2 p.m. It also featured a podcast and newsletter. The show, and Nigut’s tenure at GPB, ends on June 30.

In a statement, GPB framed the show’s cancellation as a “rededication” to the outlet’s core mission that comes after the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a budget that slashed 9%, or $1.4 million, of the agency’s state budget.

The decision was made after the retirement of Teya Ryan, the longtime GPB executive director who was a champion of the show. The interim director, Bert Wesley Huffman, announced Nigut’s ouster shortly after taking the reins of the outlet.

Nigut, 76, said he’s proud of a show that has become a “corner of sanity and reason every day of the week.”

“We’ve fact checked the lies and misinformation that roil politics today, and we’ve called out the rage and recrimination that have become commonplace,” he said, adding that he’ll miss the chance to continue to do so ahead of the 2024 election.

Nigut was the outlet’s most prominent figure. He covered politics for two decades with Channel 2 Action News from 1983 to 2003. He then ran the Metro Atlanta Arts & Culture Coalition for three years and the Atlanta-area Anti-Defamation League for seven years.

He also made clear his journalism career isn’t over.

“While I’m moving on from Georgia Public Broadcasting, I am not retiring from a professional life, and will continue working in some role moving forward.”

This story will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director59m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Jogger wakes up in Buckhead after he says he was kidnapped. What happened?
1h ago

A year later: Dobbs decision paved way to limit abortion access in Georgia
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

Georgia DOT has two finalists to rebuild I-285 interchange
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

Georgia DOT has two finalists to rebuild I-285 interchange
3h ago

Credit: Handout

This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: PARRISH LEWIS/NETFLIX

Industry study touts Georgia’s TV/film tax credits amid legislative scrutiny
What’s filming in Georgia in June 2023?
Actor Jon Hamm in podcast slathers praise on Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traveling to Florida a felony? Georgians could be impacted by new law
This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
2h ago
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top