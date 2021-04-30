‘Stranger Things’ back at Gwinnett Place Mall and it’s now 1987

This means two years have elapsed fictionally since season three. The core stars should now be well into high school. Millie Bobbie Brown, who plays Eleven, is currently 17. Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) is 18. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) is now 18. Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) is 19. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) is 16. Sadie Sink (Maxine “Max” Mayfield) is 19. And Atlanta’s own Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) is 14.

“Stranger Things” debuted in 2016 and is now considered one of Netflix’s most popular series of all time.

The entire interior of Gwinnett Place Mall now is closed off.

Gwinnett County earlier this month purchased 39 acres of the mall property for $23 million, including the main mall building. Anchor tenants Macy’s, Korean supermarket Mega Mart and Beauty Master own their own property and remain open.

The entrances into the mall from those three stores are now blocked off. A row of dresses blocks the Beauty Master entrance into interior mall space Netflix is building out. The county is using part of the space as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The Sears anchor store closed the same year Netflix last shot here in 2018.

As I peered around trying to get inside, a security guard asked me if I was part of production. I wasn’t, so she shooed me away.

