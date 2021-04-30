ajc logo
‘Stranger Things’ back at Gwinnett Place Mall and it’s now 1987

"Stranger Things" is back at Gwinnett Place Mall and but it's a new fake mall name and movies from the summer of 1987. RODEY HO/rho@ajc.com
"Stranger Things" is back at Gwinnett Place Mall and but it's a new fake mall name and movies from the summer of 1987. RODEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Radio & TV Talk Blog | 21 minutes ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A portions of third season was shot there in 2018

It appears Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is back at Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth to shoot mall scenes.

During season three of the popular sci-fi drama, a portion of the interior of the mall in the summer of 2018 was turned into a 1985 flashback with Wicks N’ Sticks, Hot Dog on a Stick, Chess King and Sam Goody’s resurrected. By season’s end, the fictional Starcourt Mall was largely destroyed by season’s end when it was discovered Russians had built a secret base underneath it. The season aired in the summer of 2019.

Season four was supposed to shoot in 2020 but was cut short by the pandemic. The show resumed production last fall. Its home base is EUE Screen Gems. Some production has also been done in Europe and New Mexico. Photos this season have leaked out on social media of Hawkins High School (which is actually Patrick Henry High School in Atlanta) and exterior shots of a 1980s-era arcade in Douglasville.

There have been no major leaks on what is going to happen season four, but there is a clear clue how much time has passed based on the four movies at the fictional Chatsworth Mall. The sign built on the mall’s northside has four films listed: “The Lost Boys,” “Robocop,” “Predator” and “Full Metal Jacket.” There is also a Radio Shack advertised.

“The Lost Boys,” starring Corey Haim and Kiefer Sutherland, came out July 31, 1987. “Robocop” starring Peter Weller hit theaters July 17, 1987. “Predator,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers, arrived June 12, 1987. “Full Metal Jacket,” starring Matthew Modine and Vincent D’Onofrio, was released nationwide June 26, 1987.

This means two years have elapsed fictionally since season three. The core stars should now be well into high school. Millie Bobbie Brown, who plays Eleven, is currently 17. Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) is 18. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) is now 18. Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) is 19. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) is 16. Sadie Sink (Maxine “Max” Mayfield) is 19. And Atlanta’s own Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) is 14.

“Stranger Things” debuted in 2016 and is now considered one of Netflix’s most popular series of all time.

The entire interior of Gwinnett Place Mall now is closed off.

Gwinnett County earlier this month purchased 39 acres of the mall property for $23 million, including the main mall building. Anchor tenants Macy’s, Korean supermarket Mega Mart and Beauty Master own their own property and remain open.

The entrances into the mall from those three stores are now blocked off. A row of dresses blocks the Beauty Master entrance into interior mall space Netflix is building out. The county is using part of the space as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The Sears anchor store closed the same year Netflix last shot here in 2018.

As I peered around trying to get inside, a security guard asked me if I was part of production. I wasn’t, so she shooed me away.

The interior of Gwinnett Place Mall is entirely closed now, and Netflix is using part of it to shoot 'Stranger Things." RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
The interior of Gwinnett Place Mall is entirely closed now, and Netflix is using part of it to shoot 'Stranger Things." RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.om

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.om

All entrances into Gwinnett Place Mall's interior are blocked off. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
All entrances into Gwinnett Place Mall's interior are blocked off. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

The second floor entrance into Gwinnett Place Mall from Macy's is closed off. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
The second floor entrance into Gwinnett Place Mall from Macy's is closed off. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

A typical sign in an entrance into Gwinnett Place Mall. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
A typical sign in an entrance into Gwinnett Place Mall. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/RH

Credit: RODNEY HO/RH

