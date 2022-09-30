Power 96.1 Jingle Ball 2022: Sam Smith, Pitbull, AJR, Macklemore, Khalid

Sam Smith: The Grammy-winning 30-year-old crooner has been generating hits for a decade, from “Latch” to “Stay With Me” to “I’m Not the Only One.”

Pitbull: The Miami dance artist previously appeared at the Jingle Ball in 2013. He had a cavalcade of hits in the early 2010s like “Give Me Everything,” “International Love,” “Feel This Moment,” “Timber” and “Time of Our Lives.”

AJR: This indie-pop trio of brothers has a single top 10 hit in “Bang!” from 2019 but has been touring consistently the past decade.

Macklemore: He was part of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and generated some massive hits nearly a decade ago like “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us,” then had solo hits like “Glorious” and “Good Old Days.”

Khalid: This singer songwriter was a 2019 headliner at the Jingle Ball. He has been a hitmaker since 2017 with songs like “Young, Dumb & Broke,” “Love Lies,” “Eastside” and “Talk.”

Tate McRae: She returns after appearing at the 2021 Jingle Ball and has one notable hit under her belt “You Broke Me First.”

Lauv: He had a massive hit in 2017 “I Like Me Better.”

Ava Max: She had one of the biggest songs in 2018 with “Sweet But Psycho.”

Nicky Youre: She just broke out recently with her hit single “Sunroof.”