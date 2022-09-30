BreakingNews
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Power 96.1 Jingle Ball 2022: Sam Smith, Pitbull, AJR, Macklemore, Khalid

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The acts will stop at State Farm Arena Dec. 15.

Power 96.1′s annual Jingle Ball is back this year with Sam Smith, Pitbull, AJR and Macklemore among the main acts at State Farm Arena Dec. 15.

This isn’t quite as star-studded as last year’s lineup, which featured the Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. (COVID cases on crew caused Jonas Brothers and Megan Thee Stallion to cancel at the last second.)

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Other tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 7 at noon at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBalll and Ticketmaster.com. Prices have not been released.

A dollar of each ticket sold goes to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which provides entertainment and education focused initiatives for youth and runs multiple DJ booths at children’s hospitals including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. (Seacrest grew up in Dunwoody and his syndicated afternoon show is heard on Power.)

Here’s a quick summary of the acts:

Sam Smith: The Grammy-winning 30-year-old crooner has been generating hits for a decade, from “Latch” to “Stay With Me” to “I’m Not the Only One.”

Pitbull: The Miami dance artist previously appeared at the Jingle Ball in 2013. He had a cavalcade of hits in the early 2010s like “Give Me Everything,” “International Love,” “Feel This Moment,” “Timber” and “Time of Our Lives.”

AJR: This indie-pop trio of brothers has a single top 10 hit in “Bang!” from 2019 but has been touring consistently the past decade.

Macklemore: He was part of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and generated some massive hits nearly a decade ago like “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us,” then had solo hits like “Glorious” and “Good Old Days.”

Khalid: This singer songwriter was a 2019 headliner at the Jingle Ball. He has been a hitmaker since 2017 with songs like “Young, Dumb & Broke,” “Love Lies,” “Eastside” and “Talk.”

Tate McRae: She returns after appearing at the 2021 Jingle Ball and has one notable hit under her belt “You Broke Me First.”

Lauv: He had a massive hit in 2017 “I Like Me Better.”

Ava Max: She had one of the biggest songs in 2018 with “Sweet But Psycho.”

Nicky Youre: She just broke out recently with her hit single “Sunroof.”

