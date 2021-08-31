ajc logo
X

NeNe Leakes says husband Gregg ‘is transitioning to the other side’

NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, has cancer
Caption
NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, has cancer

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
She posted the word ‘Broken’ on her Instagram page after telling partygoers the news at her Duluth lounge.

NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg Leakes has been suffering from cancer and TMZ released a video where she referenced his dire situation at The Linnethia Lounge, the nightspot she operates not far from her home in Duluth.

A patron sent TMZ a video of Leakes speaking on stage. She wished some club-goers a happy birthday but then said, “My husband is transitioning to the other side.”

She later posted on her Instagram the word “Broken” with a broken heart emoji and prayer hands emoji.

Leakes, a break-out star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” who left the show last year, married Gregg in 1997. They divorced in 2011 but remarried in 2013. Her ups and downs with her husband were chronicled on the show including the burdens she shared taking care of Gregg when he first came down with colon cancer in 2018. After treatment, he was in remission for two years until this past summer when the cancer returned.

She and Gregg have a son Brentt, 22, who has appeared on the Bravo show as well and was at her lounge over the weekend when she made the announcement.

Some of her former “RHOA” colleagues, many who clashed with her on camera and off, posted support on social media.

“Praying for Gregg, @neneleakes and their family,” Kenya Moore wrote on her Instagram story Monday. “Even through all our ups and downs, Gregg never treated me differently - he was always kind and respectful.”

“Praying for you and your family,” wrote Kim Zolciak. “Sending you lots of love.”

In Other News
1
Age doesn’t stop William Shatner from swimming with sharks, recording...
2
Emily VanCamp leaving Fox’s ‘The Resident’ as female lead after four...
3
TV best bets with Michael Keaton, Billie Eilish, Marie Kondo, Rick...
4
Ed Asner of ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ fame has died at age 91
5
‘Cobra Kai’ mansion in Marietta to become Airbnb rental

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top