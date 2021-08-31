NeNe Leakes says husband Gregg ‘is transitioning to the other side’

NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg Leakes has been suffering from cancer and TMZ released a video where she referenced his dire situation at The Linnethia Lounge, the nightspot she operates not far from her home in Duluth.
A patron sent TMZ a video of Leakes speaking on stage. She wished some club-goers a happy birthday but then said, “My husband is transitioning to the other side.”
She later posted on her Instagram the word “Broken” with a broken heart emoji and prayer hands emoji.
Leakes, a break-out star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” who left the show last year, married Gregg in 1997. They divorced in 2011 but remarried in 2013. Her ups and downs with her husband were chronicled on the show including the burdens she shared taking care of Gregg when he first came down with colon cancer in 2018. After treatment, he was in remission for two years until this past summer when the cancer returned.
She and Gregg have a son Brentt, 22, who has appeared on the Bravo show as well and was at her lounge over the weekend when she made the announcement.
Some of her former “RHOA” colleagues, many who clashed with her on camera and off, posted support on social media.
“Praying for Gregg, @neneleakes and their family,” Kenya Moore wrote on her Instagram story Monday. “Even through all our ups and downs, Gregg never treated me differently - he was always kind and respectful.”
“Praying for you and your family,” wrote Kim Zolciak. “Sending you lots of love.”
About the Author