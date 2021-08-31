NeNe Leakes says husband Gregg ‘is transitioning to the other side’

Leakes, a break-out star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” who left the show last year, married Gregg in 1997. They divorced in 2011 but remarried in 2013. Her ups and downs with her husband were chronicled on the show including the burdens she shared taking care of Gregg when he first came down with colon cancer in 2018. After treatment, he was in remission for two years until this past summer when the cancer returned.

She and Gregg have a son Brentt, 22, who has appeared on the Bravo show as well and was at her lounge over the weekend when she made the announcement.