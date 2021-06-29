NeNe Leakes said her husband’s cancer has returned

The 66-year-old Gregg had previously recuperated from stage 3 colon cancer, which she disclosed in 2018. The 11th season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which aired in 2019, chronicled her struggles taking care of him during that difficult time.

She told People magazine at the time that she was not a natural caregiver. During a 2019 “RHOA” reunion, she said she even considered divorcing him a second time while he was going through chemotherapy. (They originally married in 1997. She had previously divorced him in 2011 and remarried in 2013.)

“Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this [expletive]!” she said to People in 2019. “I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t want me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.”

Leakes left “Real Housewives” a second time after season 12 and did not appear season 13. She gave no indication with Brand during their interview Monday that she is coming back season 14.