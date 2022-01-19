Mike Shields takes over WSB-TV morning traffic

Mike Shields today officially takes over WSB-TV morning traffic from Heather Catlin.
Shields, who joined Channel 2 Action News and WSB radio in 2018, made the announcement on social media this morning. He will continue to do traffic for radio stations 97.1/The River and B98.5.
He also celebrated the arrival of his first child, a boy named Jacob, last Friday.
Catlin, who joined WSB-TV in 2009, originally took over traffic for Mark Arum in August. Arum at the time decided to end his long-time split shift and focus exclusively on his afternoon radio show on news/talk 95.5/750 WSB.
News director Suzanne Nadell said Catlin will return to reporting including features in the morning and the Georgia Bulldogs. She has also been a long-time host of the weekly entertainment news show “Hot Topics,” which airs Saturday nights at 11:35 p.m.
Catlin was on vacation earlier this month and took a few extra days after contracting a mild case of COVID-19, she said in a text.
“I feel ecstatic,” Catlin said. “It was fun but my passion is good news.”
