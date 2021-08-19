Mark Arum ending split shift, ceding morning traffic on WSB-TV to Heather Catlin

Arum, who is the youngest-ever Georgia Radio Hall of Fame recipient, has been doing the infamous split shift for about 19 of his 24 years at WSB.

When he had a night talk show, he would sleep from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and take a brief power nap at 1:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. But when WSB moved his radio show to 4 p.m., that disrupted that delicate balance.

Arum, a few months into the new schedule, asked to leave his beloved morning slot. “The schedule was draining,” he said ― even for him. “I truly loved doing morning traffic on WSB-TV. That 3 a.m. alarm was killer though. The split shift made it even worse.”

His interplay with morning host Fred Blankenship became a draw over the years. Their pun-filled banter to acknowledge rap legends such as Notorious B.I.G. became a viral sensation. “I am going to miss Fred terribly!” Arum said. “But now with the new schedule we can hang out more often socially.”