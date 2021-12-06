ajc logo
Mike Epps and friends return to State Farm Arena in 2022

-- Mike Epps The "In Real Life Comedy Tour" featuring Mike Epps played the first of four sold-out shows (two nights) in a socially distanced and limited seating setup at State Farm Arena on Friday night, May 7, 2021. Also on the bill were Karlous Miller, Kountry Wayne, DC Young Fly, Lavell Crawford and Henry Welch. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Don “DC” Curry, Dominique and Jay Pharoah are part of the show

Popular actor and comic Mike Epps will make a return visit to State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 26, 2022.

This time, he is bringing fellow “Next Friday” star Don “DC” Curry, veteran comic Dominique and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jay Pharoah.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $59 to $250.

This past May over two dates and four shows at pandemic reduced capacity at State Farm, Epps featured DC Young Fly, Lavelle Crawford, Atlantan Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne.

Epps has been doing stand-up for more than a quarter century and has built a hefty following in Atlanta. In recent years, he starred for two seasons on the Starz show “Survivor’s Remorse,” which was shot in Atlanta; had a short-lived ABC show called “Uncle Buck”' and is about to shoot season two of Netflix’s breakout sitcom hit “The Upshaws” with Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes.

On “The Upshaws,” he plays Bennie Upshaw, a sweet, smooth-talking auto mechanic juggling financial pressures, a blended family with white-collar wife Regina (Fields) and perpetual barbs from Regina’s wise-cracking sister (Sykes).

Epps is also working on a new one-hour comedy special, a follow-up to his 2019 Netflix special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike.” He is also developing a new “Friday” sequel as well as portraying comedy legend Richard Pryor in Adam McKay’s untitled L.A. Lakers drama series for HBO.

Rodney Ho
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

