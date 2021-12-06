Mike Epps and friends return to State Farm Arena in 2022

Popular actor and comic Mike Epps will make a return visit to State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 26, 2022.
This time, he is bringing fellow “Next Friday” star Don “DC” Curry, veteran comic Dominique and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jay Pharoah.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $59 to $250.
This past May over two dates and four shows at pandemic reduced capacity at State Farm, Epps featured DC Young Fly, Lavelle Crawford, Atlantan Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne.
Epps has been doing stand-up for more than a quarter century and has built a hefty following in Atlanta. In recent years, he starred for two seasons on the Starz show “Survivor’s Remorse,” which was shot in Atlanta; had a short-lived ABC show called “Uncle Buck”' and is about to shoot season two of Netflix’s breakout sitcom hit “The Upshaws” with Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes.
On “The Upshaws,” he plays Bennie Upshaw, a sweet, smooth-talking auto mechanic juggling financial pressures, a blended family with white-collar wife Regina (Fields) and perpetual barbs from Regina’s wise-cracking sister (Sykes).
Epps is also working on a new one-hour comedy special, a follow-up to his 2019 Netflix special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike.” He is also developing a new “Friday” sequel as well as portraying comedy legend Richard Pryor in Adam McKay’s untitled L.A. Lakers drama series for HBO.
