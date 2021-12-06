Mike Epps and friends return to State Farm Arena in 2022

This past May over two dates and four shows at pandemic reduced capacity at State Farm, Epps featured DC Young Fly, Lavelle Crawford, Atlantan Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne.

Epps has been doing stand-up for more than a quarter century and has built a hefty following in Atlanta. In recent years, he starred for two seasons on the Starz show “Survivor’s Remorse,” which was shot in Atlanta; had a short-lived ABC show called “Uncle Buck”' and is about to shoot season two of Netflix’s breakout sitcom hit “The Upshaws” with Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes.