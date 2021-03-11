X

Mike Epps hosts first big comedy tour since pandemic began at State Farm Arena May 7-8

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Tickets will be sold at unspecified “reduced capacity.”

With coronavirus vaccinations rolling out quickly, Mike Epps had become the first comic to host a live show at State Farm Arena since the pandemic began a year out.

He is leading shows on May 7 and 8 with fellow comics Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne.

Tickets will be on sale at a reduced capacity, going on sale March 12 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the State Farm box office. Prices will range from $59 to $250. The press release didn’t say how many tickets would be sold.

Epps has been busy lately. He starred in the 2019 Amazon film “Troup Zero” with Viola Davis, Allison Janney and Jim Gaffigan and the 2019 comedy on Netflix “Dolemite is My Name” with Eddie Murphy. He released a stand-up comedy special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike” on Netflix last summer. And he will be starring in an upcoming Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws” with Wanda Sykes as well as a follow-up to his breakthrough film “Last Friday.”

He has shot several projects in Atlanta over the years including Starz’s dramedy “Survivor’s Remorse” in 2014 and 2015 and the Lil Rowery film “Uncle Drew” in 2018.

LIVE SHOW DETAILS

In Real Life Comedy Tout hosted by Mike Epps

May 7 at 7:30 p.m. and May 8 at 7:30 p.m. $59-$250. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com

