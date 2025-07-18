Nation & World News
Stephen Colbert gets solidarity from fellow late-night hosts after cancellation news

Stephen Colbert was receiving messages of support and affection from his fellow late-night hosts after announcing that CBS was canceling his show, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” next May
FILE - Stephen Colbert arrives at a screening of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," during PaleyFest, April 21, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Stephen Colbert was receiving messages of support and affection from his fellow late-night hosts after announcing that CBS was canceling his show, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” next May. Jimmy Fallon said he was “just as shocked as everyone,” and Seth Meyers called him a great host and comedian but an even better person. Jimmy Kimmel directed an expletive at CBS, and Andy Cohen said it was a sad day for the network. As for President Donald Trump — a frequent target of Colbert's comedy — he said on Truth Social that “I absolutely love” that Colbert was “fired."

Some of the reaction from the late-night world:

Jimmy Fallon

“I’m just as shocked as everyone. Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it. I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come. I'm sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30.” — on Instagram

Seth Meyers

“For as great as a comedian and host as he is, (Stephen Colbert) is an even better person. I'm going to miss having him on TV every night but I'm excited he can no longer use the excuse that he's ‘too busy to hang out’ with me." — on Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel

“Love you Stephen. (Expletive) you and all your Sheldons CBS.” — on Instagram

Andy Cohen

“It is a very sad day for CBS that they are getting out of the late-night race. I mean, they are turning off the lights after the news.” — The “Watch What Happens Live” host in an interview.

