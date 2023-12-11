Mama June’s daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell has died of cancer

Former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” reality star Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has died at age 29 of cancer, her mother, “Mama June” Shannon, announced on TikTok and Instagram on Sunday.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” Shannon said. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months.”

Shannon said her daughter died with her family around her.