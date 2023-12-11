Mama June’s daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell has died of cancer

Former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” reality star Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has died at age 29 of cancer, her mother, “Mama June” Shannon, announced on TikTok and Instagram on Sunday.
“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” Shannon said. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months.”
Shannon said her daughter died with her family around her.
Cardwell in January was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. Doctors found cancer in her lung, liver and kidney. She wrote on social media that she pursued chemotherapy.
Cardwell first showed up on TLC’s ‘Toddlers and Tiaras” featuring her half-sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. The family, including their mom, joined the popular spin-off “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” in 2012 until 2014.
Thompson, now 18, wrote on her Instagram post: “I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.”
TLC canceled “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” in 2014 after reports came out that Shannon had reconnected with former boyfriend and a convicted sex offender, Mark McDaniel. Cardwell said he molested her when she was 8 years old.
Shannon has had her own WE-TV reality show for the past several years.
Cardwell is survived by her mother, daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison and sisters Lauryn, Alana and Jessica.
