Briefs: Ali Wong coming to the Tabernacle, “Married to Real Estate’ gets 12 more episodes, Athena Studios opens

“We’re really, really close; we’re best friends,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in a feature published on Wednesday. “We’ve been through so much together. It’s a very unconventional divorce.”

In fact, she said Hakuta will join her on tour as he has in the past. At the Tabernacle show in 2019, Hakuta manned the merchandise table downstairs after the show.

“I’m still workshopping it, but the bones are there and it came to me very fast,” Wong told THR. “This is the first hour I’m doing since I started where I’m single. I think we’re going to call it the Single Lady tour.”

She starred in a 2019 romantic Netflix film “Always Be My Baby” with Randall Park and recently completed a new film “Beef” with Steven Yeun coming out in April, also on Netflix. Yeun and Wong play road-rage victims who become obsessed with it.

***

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

HGTV said it has given “Married to Real Estate,” featuring married Atlanta couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, 12 more episodes on top of the 12 they have already filmed for season two, which is currently airing on the network.

In the series, Sherrod and Jackson help families in metro Atlanta buy and renovate their dream homes.

“From the beginning, we knew Egypt and Mike would be our next big stars,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV in a statement to Yahoo! News. “It’s more than their expertise, passion and authenticity that make them appealing to our audience, it’s also their aspirational relationship, love of community and family life. This combination fueled the double-digit ratings increases for ‘Married to Real Estate’ this season and helped us attract new viewers.”

***

Credit: ATHENA T Credit: ATHENA T

Athena Studios in Athens is officially open for business.

It has 200,000 square feet of purpose-built space with the latest technology for TV and film production.

Joel Harber, president of Reynolds Capital, which has invested $60 million into the project, said they are speaking to different productions that could start this spring and summer, noting that they are “in the process of nailing down who will be first in at this time.”

The 100-acre property is about four miles east of downtown Athens.