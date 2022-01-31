Cinelease planning big expansion for Three Ring Studios in Covington

Opened in 2020, Three Ring currently has six stages and 109,200 square feet for production as well as plenty of space for offices and set construction.

The new plans will more than double the sound stage space, with 14 stages and 276,000 square feet of production space when completed in 2023. The only studio in Georgia with more square footage at the moment is Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, where many Disney+ TV series and Marvel films are shot.