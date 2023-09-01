Kroy Biermann asks judge to force sale of Alpharetta mansion with Kim Zolciak

Former Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann, who last month filed for divorce a second time from reality star and estranged spouse Kim Zolciak, has asked a superior court judge in Fulton County to grant permission for him to sell their pricey Alpharetta mansion, according to court papers received by TMZ.

Zillow currently has the home valued at more than $3 million, while Redfin estimates its value at a more modest $2.3 million.

Last fall, Truist Bank began foreclosure proceedings on the mansion based on a $1.65 million mortgage the couple received in 2013. The couple, who married in 2011 and met on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” managed to avoid having the house sold at auction on the steps of the Fulton County courthouse on March 7.

In the court papers, Biermann said he sold some of his personal belongings to cobble together enough money for mortgage payments and fend off the auction.

But he said the couple is in significant debt now and he couldn’t make the July mortgage payment, precipitating this need to place the house on the block as soon as possible.

In July, Simmons Bank filed a lawsuit in Fulton County state court seeking more than $200,000 after the couple also defaulted on a home line of credit. And Saks/Capital One filed a lawsuit against Zolciak for more than $150,000 in unpaid credit card payments, according to court documents obtained by The New York Post last week.

Biermann said in the court filing that Zolciak has sold some of her “purses, hers and her daughters’ and other high end fashion items including her infamous wigs. However, none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills.”

The six-bedroom, nine-bath mansion was featured for eight seasons of the Bravo show “Don’t Be Tardy” that aired from 2012 to 2020.

The home is in the Manor Golf & Country Club. The public description in 2012 describes it as a “majestic brick & stone exterior situated on the 18th hole & lake” that “creates an elegant atmosphere with incredible views.”