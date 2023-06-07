X

John Oliver, with HBO show dark, is coming to Fox Theatre Aug. 6

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

This is his first stand-up show in Atlanta since 2014

John Oliver, host of the Emmy-winning “Last Week Tonight” on HBO, is coming to the Fox Theatre Aug. 6 for his first Atlanta stand-up appearance in nine years.

The snarky 46-year-old British comedian is currently off duty, courtesy of a writers strike that began in early May that sidelined his weekly show.

Pre-sale tickets are available (CODE: DISCO) starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at foxtheatre.org. Ticket prices range rom $69 to $153.50.

The former “Daily Show” correspondent joins fellow late-night talk show host Seth Meyers on the road. That NBC comic is going to be at Atlanta Symphony Hall on June 22. Meyers’ show is also dark due to the strike.

Oliver last appeared on stage locally at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in 2014, the year he began hosting his HBO show, which is currently in its 10th season. The last new “Last Week Tonight” episode aired on Sunday, April 30.

