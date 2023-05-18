Seth Meyers coming to Atlanta for live show during writers strike June 22

Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday at 10 a.m. and remaining tickets go on sale Friday morning via Ticketmaster. Prices have not been pinned down.

Meyers, who started hosting the show in 2014 after a long stint with “Saturday Night Live,” is coming to town in the middle of a bruising writers strike that could drag on for months. When the Writers Guild of America strike started on May 2, most late-night talk shows which rely on writers immediately went dark. Meyers is both a performer and a writer. He has been walking the picket lines to support WGA.