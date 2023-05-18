Seth Meyers coming to Atlanta for live show during writers strike June 22

NBC talk show host Seth Meyers is coming to Atlanta Symphony Hall for a stand-up show on Thursday, June 22.
Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday at 10 a.m. and remaining tickets go on sale Friday morning via Ticketmaster. Prices have not been pinned down.
Meyers, who started hosting the show in 2014 after a long stint with “Saturday Night Live,” is coming to town in the middle of a bruising writers strike that could drag on for months. When the Writers Guild of America strike started on May 2, most late-night talk shows which rely on writers immediately went dark. Meyers is both a performer and a writer. He has been walking the picket lines to support WGA.
Right before the strike, he told viewers, “It doesn’t just affect the writers, it affects all the incredible non-writing staff on these shows. And it would really be a miserable thing for people to have to go through, especially considering we’re on the heels of that awful pandemic that affected obviously not just show business, but all of us.”
He and fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon are reportedly helping pay their TV crews at least part of their salaries out of their own pockets during the strike.
To fill time, Meyers is also planning multiple one-off stand-up dates in New York and Los Angeles as well as the Atlanta date.
His last Netflix special “Lobby Baby” came out in 2019.
