Court TV anchor responds to John Oliver’s segment about discrimination, race influencing jury selection

Oliver never identifies Politan, a former attorney who was a big presence on HLN for several years but left the network in 2014.

The high-energy Politan then spent several years as an anchor at Atlanta NBC affiliate 11Alive, but when Court TV was revived, he returned to become a lead anchor last year. He thinks the clip is at least seven or eight years old.

“It’s a comedy show, and the bit was funny,” Politan said in a text Monday, addressing Oliver.

But he felt the entire piece “misrepresented our jury selection process in this country and how justice is administered day in and day out, in courtrooms across America.”

While the justice system has its flaws, Politan said jury selection is “probably one of the best parts of our system.”

He then openly invited Oliver on Court TV to discuss jury selection. You can view Oliver’s clip featuring Politan discussing the “race card,” starting at 12 minutes and 4 seconds.