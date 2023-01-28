X
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark Owens

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

The Atlanta Braves have named 94.9/The Bull morning co-host Jeremy “Otis” Maher as its new in-stadium announcer, taking over for Mark Owens.

Owens, a former radio host himself on stations such as Star 94, 92.9/The Game, Q100, 99X and Rock 100.5, stepped down last year after 16 seasons, saying he wanted to spend more time with family since the part-time job ate up a good portion of 81 days a year.

Maher, an Illinois native and a married father of two young children, first joined the Bull in 2017, was cut in 2020 due to pandemic-related downsizing and was hired back in late 2021. He became part of the morning show last year.

Like many radio personalities, Maher has worked in many different markets earlier in his career including radio stations in Indianapolis; South Bend, Indiana; Madison, Wisconsin; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Louisville, Kentucky.

The Braves surprised Maher with the news on air on Friday morning.

The job involves hosting a pregame show for the Truist Park audience and sponsor-driven games for fans between half-innings like the Home Depot Tool Race.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Braves also named a new plaza host Lauren Hoffman, who most recently was the in-game host for the Orioles. She has also worked for Bally Sports South.

The team is also seeking a new PA announcer ahead of the 2023 season. Last summer, Casey Motter, the Braves’ longtime PA announcer, died at age 53. Fans were able to audition for the job at last weekend’s Braves Fest.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

