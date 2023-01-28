Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark Owens

Owens, a former radio host himself on stations such as Star 94, 92.9/The Game, Q100, 99X and Rock 100.5, stepped down last year after 16 seasons, saying he wanted to spend more time with family since the part-time job ate up a good portion of 81 days a year.

Maher, an Illinois native and a married father of two young children, first joined the Bull in 2017, was cut in 2020 due to pandemic-related downsizing and was hired back in late 2021. He became part of the morning show last year.