Brian Moote, Otis the new morning show at 94.9/The Bull; Kristen Gates moves to afternoons

Maher returned to the Bull as music director and afternoon host last November after previously holding that job from February 2017 to November 2020.

Kristen Gates, a long-time morning host with the Bull going back to 2008, will now host afternoons from 2 to 7 p.m.

She had previously been part of the morning show with Jason Pullman (now mid-days at rival New Country 101.5) from 2008 to 2018 and Spencer Graves, who was cut in December without explanation after three years. The Bull in recent months has seen its ratings nosedive in relation to New Country 101.5, which has seen a renaissance with its morning show J.J. Kincaid and Dallas McCade.

Before that, she worked many years on the morning show at 101.5, which was then called Kicks.

“I’m ugly crying as I type this,” Gates wrote on the Bull website Monday. “Not because I’m sad. I’m so appreciative. I’m so humbled. I’m beyond grateful. I’m walking away from this incredible experience with so much more maturity and self-worth and strength and love than I ever could have imagined.”

In the most recent April ratings month, New Country had a 4.5 share, good for seventh place. The Bull was in a tie for 13th as 3.1 share with Star.