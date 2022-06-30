Braves public address announcer Casey Motter dies

The Braves called Motter “the voice of Truist Park.” The team shared that Motter, a Smyrna native, started as a PA announcer for his son’s youth football games in Peachtree City. Former Braves assistant general manager Frank Wren heard him at a game and asked him to audition for the Braves’ role.

“Braves general manager Frank Wren heard me in November 2006 and then he called me in February 2007 to announce at Turner Field,” Motter wrote in a first-person account for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2010. “I try to do the same thing for the Braves players that I do in youth-league football. I pump up each of their names when they come to the plate.