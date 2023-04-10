INTERVIEW: New Georgia Film Academy exec expanding school into post-production, film financing

His replacement, C. Scott Votaw, has a long history with the school already. He helped develop curriculum for the Academy for several years before retiring a year ago. But the school enticed Votaw back to take over the executive director job from Stepakoff.

“We had a lot of learning curves and bumps in the road during that time,” Votaw said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday. “I won’t have to deal with that. The process is set. I just have to take it and expand it and get more Georgians working in the industry.”

The Georgia Film Academy is offering more classes in post production, emerging technologies, visual effects and “above the line” creative work such as writing, directing, producing and acting.

Votaw said he also is going to make a “big push the next two years focusing on the business of film. That is development, funding and distribution of film and TV shows. We want more Georgians involved in the business of filmmaking.”

A Georgia native, Votaw moved to Hollywood in the 1980s working on sets for commercials, film and episodic television, before working for production companies including Saban, Fox, Lucasfilm and other independent content creation companies. He also ran a boutique animation company KidzVid Entertainment and was vice president at a former children’s entertainment company Classic Entertainment.