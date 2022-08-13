Briefs: Frank Ski starts radio syndication; CBS46 temps outdoors at Assembly; Jeffrey Stepakoff’s new talent agency for writers

During the pandemic, Ski couldn’t come to an agreement with V-103 over salary and departed. He arrived at Kiss 104.1 early last year and has been able to build solid ratings.

The week of August 8, 2022, CBS46 temporarily uprooted to Assembly Studios to shoot the local news while its newsroom is being renovated.

CBS46 is renovating its newsroom, which will be ready in October.

It has been temporarily using what will eventually be the Telemundo Atlanta newsroom. (Atlanta-based Gray Television, which owns CBS46, bought Duluth-based Telemundo Atlanta earlier this year.)

With new floors being installed in what will be their new studio, news director Erik Schrader said the chemicals being used meant temporarily relocating the newsroom to Assembly Studios, where Gray is building a sprawling TV and film studio.

They erected a temporary tent for the anchors, brought in Gray CEO Hilton Howell’s Airstream trailer to hold food and tested out a new portable TV studio that Gray will use in the future for coverage of natural disasters where electricity might be a problem.

It also gave CBS46 an excuse to do a series of pieces on Hollywood in Atlanta.

The news station, which has seen its ratings edge ahead of rival 11Alive for third place in the market, has been in a massive hiring spree since Gray purchased the station from Meredith and has now passed the halfway point of its goal to add 50 new people to its newsroom by the end of the year.

The Assembly movie and TV studio, located on the former General Motors plant in Doraville, will feature a whopping 27 soundstages when it’s finished midyear 2023.

CBS46 uprooted for a week to Assembly Studios while its 14th Street studios were being renovated. Meteorologist Rodney Harris prepped for the noon newscast August 11, 2022.

Georgia Film Academy founder and former Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff (right) and Josh Lee, former GFA director of strategy and operations, are starting a new talent agency for writers in Georgia.

Georgia Film Academy founder Jeffrey Stepakoff is stepping away to start a new talent and production agency focused on nurturing Georgia-based writers.

Called Content Talent South (CTS), he and Josh Lee, a former GFA director of strategy and operations, will identify, represent and produce the work of Georgia-based writers and content creators. They will also provide consultancy work for businesses.

Stepakoff himself is a former TV writer and producer for “Dawson’s Creek” and told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he spent several years building Georgia’s crew base through GFA, which now has 3,000 students a year. “It is now sustainable and scalable,” he said.

But almost all scripted shows shot here, from “The Resident” to “Cobra Kai,” are written elsewhere. He said it’s time now to build homegrown writing talent that can stay in Georgia as opposed to moving to Los Angeles, where most writers are based.