EXCLUSIVE: Newest Bert Show cast member is Abby Murphy

Credit: BERT SHOW

Credit: BERT SHOW

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
She replaces Davi Crimmins, who was fired last year.

The Bert Show has hired a new cast member, a self-described digital creator from Florida named Abby Murphy.

She replaces Davi Crimmins, who was fired from the Bert Show last summer. While The Bert Show said there were chemistry issues on the show, Crimmins in her podcast blamed an unnamed colleague for causing her issues.

Since Crimmins left, the show had maintained a three-person show featuring lead Bert Weiss, long-time co-host Kristin Klingshirn and Moe Mitchell, who joined the show in 2018.

According to a press release, “the Florida native’s sense of humor combined with her quick-witted spirit will complement the show’s real, raw and funny conversations that have captivated millions of listeners across the country over the past two decades.”

Weiss, who started the show in 2001 in Atlanta on Q100 (now Q99.7) and is now heard in more than 20 markets nationwide, said “when looking for a fourth co-host who would bring the level of energy and enthusiasm our listeners have come to love and expect, Abby was a no-brainer with her easy-going nature, can-do attitude and hilarious views on the world around us.”

Murphy, who will join the Bert Show on Thursday, has been hosting a podcast “The Break Up Break Down” in which she talked to guests about their shocking, messy and, oftentimes, vulnerable break-up stories.

The press release also described Murphy’s hobbies as “enjoying spontaneous trips with friends, impulse-buying rom-com books online and cheering on The University of Florida, no matter the Gators’ winning streak.”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Credit: Jacqueline Hay-Primus

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Frank Niemeir / ajc staff

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

