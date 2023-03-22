EXCLUSIVE: Newest Bert Show cast member is Abby Murphy

According to a press release, “the Florida native’s sense of humor combined with her quick-witted spirit will complement the show’s real, raw and funny conversations that have captivated millions of listeners across the country over the past two decades.”

Weiss, who started the show in 2001 in Atlanta on Q100 (now Q99.7) and is now heard in more than 20 markets nationwide, said “when looking for a fourth co-host who would bring the level of energy and enthusiasm our listeners have come to love and expect, Abby was a no-brainer with her easy-going nature, can-do attitude and hilarious views on the world around us.”