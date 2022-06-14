Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member

This is the first time in his 21 years leading the morning show that Weiss has made this type of move with an on-air personality on his show. In the past, former cast members have left on their own. (Weiss owns the Bert Show and controls the content and employs its members, not the radio station.)

“This by far is the most painful change we’ve had because it is so deeply personal,” Weiss said. “Chemistry is everything when it comes to this job. If the chemistry sucks off the air, eventually you’ll hear it on the air but this has little to do with the on-air product. It has to do with people being happy at work. The chemistry in this studio has gotten to a point that wasn’t healthy. As much as I tried to fix it, the problem has existed for awhile and it comes and it goes too often.”

Weiss said it had become “exhausting” and “deflating.” He said he cares for everyone on the show personally and professionally “and I really love the on-air Bert Show, but the chemistry issue wasn’t going away.”

He then referenced a June 8 tweet Crimmins had made in which she wrote: “my proudest moment? this week when my therapist said ‘wow…you have a very high tolerance for suffering’.”

He presumed she was referencing what was happening with her and the show and “it sincerely broke my heart for her,” he said. “I have tried my best to navigate a super tricky situation with hopes we could keep this thing together as is for you guys but also for us. What this team has on the air is a very special thing and I held on tightly with the hopes we could keep this magic as is.”

He had good reason to do so. The Bert Show ratings in recent months have been especially strong. In Atlanta Nielsen ratings in May, the show was No. 2 overall with a 9.3 share behind only WSB’s Scott Slade with a 10.3. Among women 25-54, the Bert Show was far and away the No. 1 show with a 10.5 share, well ahead of Frank Ski’s 7.5 on Kiss 104.1.

But Weiss said “this has become a studio that hasn’t been a fun place to work way too often in my opinion. This is radio. This should be the most fun job in the world. It’s clear to me the atmosphere was impacting the happiness and health of multiple members of the staff so something had to be done.”

He said he truly loves Crimmins. “She is tremendously talented,” he said. “She makes me laugh harder than any person that has ever sat in that seat. I know you guys love her too... I am deeply protective of Davi... There are no good guys and there are no bad guys in this thing. It’s just a mix that wasn’t working anymore and I hope you guys can understand that.”

Kristin Klingshirn, the second-longest cast member since 2011, added her own thoughts on air, lauding Crimmins for her “quick wit, her humor, her infectious laugh and the unique perspective she brought to the Bert Show table.”

This leaves a major hole in the show and Weiss will have to hunt to fill it.

Many of his past cast members have ended up competing against Weiss. On Star 94.1, Jenn Hobby now helms the morning show after working there with fellow cast member Jeff Dauler, now doing a podcast with his wife. B98.5 used to employ Melissa Carter. And 94.9/The Bull recently picked up Brian Moote.