Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing

In Crimmins’ description of her podcast on Apple, she wrote, “I survived a toxic family and I believe you can, too. If you are struggling in that kind of atmosphere, I’m gonna be your best friend. We’ll get through this together, bestie!”

She opened her first 29-minute mental health-themed podcast episode with a mission statement: “I want this podcast to be a place of fun and living an authentic life, freedom of thought and freedom to feel feelings. and that includes the sticky stuff sometimes. a place to belong, a place to feel wanted.”

In a text message to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she said she plans to do the podcast weekly but will release at least two episodes this week.

Crimmins, who also does stand-up comedy, spent more than a decade with the Bert Show, starting as an intern, then moving up the ranks before gaining full-time Bert Show on-air status in 2018.

She said she was fired over a six-minute Zoom call in June. The next day, the Bert Show addressed her termination on air.

“For reasons I cannot detail on the show, this is the move I painstakingly chose to make,” Weiss said on the show. “Some of you guys will get it twisted and assume that Davi must have been the problem. I assure you with all sincerity that is simply not the truth. In my eyes, the spirit of a studio is defined by all its members so this is not just a Davi issue and that’s why she’s not here anymore... We all have a responsibility in this.”

Her former Bert Show colleague Kristin Klingshirn also read a short statement lauding Crimmins for her “quick wit, her humor, her infectious laugh and the unique perspective she brought to the Bert Show table.” Moe Mitchell, the other full-time on-air member of the Bert Show, chose to say nothing.

Crimmins said she found no solace in the nine minutes the Bert Show spent talking about her firing.

“I felt the listeners got more of an explanation of the termination than I did,” she said on the podcast. “Yet it left them more confused. I felt the same. I was prohibited from saying goodbye after a decade of loyalty. It all ended with my eulogy and I wasn’t even invited to my own funeral. This all put a bad taste in my mouth.”

She said the positive comments from Weiss and Klingshirn were uttered to “fool the public to continue to think the family dynamic is real and authentic. What do I gain by telling the truth of what happened? Just my freedom.”

Crimmins said she still had two years left on her contract when she was fired but “the small severance package was not worth my silence.”

By not “masquerading as a family” for the first time in years, she said “I felt strong. Powerful. And steady. In this realm, I found the me I’m supposed to be.”

She now said she regrets signing her three-year contract renewal last year. “I allowed gratitude and appreciation to be weaponized against me,” she said. “Good news is, I’m impervious to these manipulations now. I’m a different person than I was last August. I will not fall for that ever again.”

On her second podcast episode, she alluded to people showing up on her doorstep after the firing claiming to have mysterious packages for her and leaving notes on her car. The episode also featured a conversation with her friend and comedian Dedrick Flynn.