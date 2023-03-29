Eva Marcille, former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member, files for divorce after four years

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told People magazine. “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Marcille eight years ago was in Atlanta and met Sterling at a mayoral fundraiser for Kasim Reed when Sterling was a senior advisor to Reed. They began dating in 2016 and she moved to Atlanta to be with Sterling. She joined “Real Housewives” in 2018.