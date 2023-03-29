Eva Marcille, former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member, files for divorce after four years

Atlanta actress Eva Marcille, who was briefly on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” filed for divorce from attorney Michael Sterling last week.
“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told People magazine. “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”
Marcille eight years ago was in Atlanta and met Sterling at a mayoral fundraiser for Kasim Reed when Sterling was a senior advisor to Reed. They began dating in 2016 and she moved to Atlanta to be with Sterling. She joined “Real Housewives” in 2018.
Sterling, who briefly ran for mayor in 2017, married Marcille in the fall of 2018, an event featured on the Bravo reality show in early 2019. She was a full-time cast member during seasons 11 and 12 and left in 2020.
She is now the lead in the BET+ Tyler Perry drama “All the Queen’s Men.”
The couple have two children: 4-year-old son Michael Jr. and 3-year-son Maverick. They also were raising Marcille’s daughter Marley Rae from a previous relationship.
In court papers, Marcille is seeking legal and primary custody of the children and child support.
The track record of marriage for members of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has been spotty. Cynthia Bailey married and divorced while on the show before remarrying. Porsha Williams’ marriage with Kordell Stewart ended early in her time on the show. NeNe Leakes divorced but remarried her now late husband Gregg Leakes. Kenya Moore is still technically married to Marc Daly but they have been separated for years.
And recently, current cast member Drew Sidora filed for divorce from Ralph Pittman.
