EUE/Screen Gems film studio starts latest expansion

The studio’s early success more than a decade ago helped open the door for other risk takers to enter the field, including Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross and Stone Mountain, Atlanta Metro Studios in Union City and Trilith Studios in Fayetteville (formerly Pinewood.)

The tax credits only benefit producers of content, not the studio owners themselves. But entrepreneurs are building more soundstages in anticipation of more film business in the state. They are gambling that the state legislature in the future will not make substantive changes to the tax credit that would threaten the state’s competitive stance with places like New Mexico, Canada and New York. They are also hoping the gravy train of streaming service content demand will continue.

Other studios that are in expansion mode include Blackhall Studios in south Atlanta and Three Ring Studios in Covington while newcomers such as Athena in Athens, Assembly film studios in Doraville and Owl Creek Studios near the Indian Creek MARTA station are in the works as well.