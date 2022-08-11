Exhibition Hub opening permanent experience space in Doraville with Monet show

The new space, dubbed the Immersive Arts Center, at 5660 Buford Highway will enable Exhibition Hub to hold either one huge experience or two medium-sized ones. They will also reserve space for up-and-coming artists to showcase their work and lease the space out to other companies.

“We want to put down our roots and reach out and connect with members of the art community to develop more content,” he said.

He said he spent a year looking for the right permanent space. This five-acre location, he said, is super convenient, right near Spaghetti Junction and the new Assembly movie and TV studios where the old General Motors auto plant used to be. There is also a parking lot with 250 spaces where they could do some outdoor installations as well.

This new permanent space comes on the heels of Illuminarium off the Beltline not far from Ponce City Market that opened last year as a permanent building for their own experiences on subjects like a safari, “Alice in Wonderland” and outer space.

Like Illuminarium, the Immersive Arts Center will have a café and bar and will be available for rental parties and events.

“We have a lot of confidence in this market,” Zaller said. “We also have a lot of belief in Atlanta as a cultural center.”