Latest Illuminarium immersive experience goes into ‘Space’

Combined Shape Caption The Kuiper Belt portion of the Illuminarium "Space" experience involves stepping and breaking space rocks. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption The Kuiper Belt portion of the Illuminarium "Space" experience involves stepping and breaking space rocks. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

“We’ve taken feedback over the past year from our guests and what resonates with them,” Klein said. This means more interactivity such as enabling people to create footprints on the moon or break up space rocks in the Kuiper Belt into fragments with one’s feet.

The whimsical soundtrack is all over the map, including Frank Sinatra (”Fly Me to the Moon”) the Police (”Walking on the Moon”), David Bowie (”Space Oddity”), Radiohead (”Everything in its Right Place”) and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (”Waltz on the Beautiful Blue Danube.”)

The show features some actual audio and visual footage from NASA but is largely imagery created by the Illuminarium designers with advice from NASA experts, astronauts and astronomers. “They’re still tweaking things to make it even more exciting,” Klein said. “But we’re really happy where it’s at.”

IF YOU GO

“Space: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond”

Opens Wednesday, June 29. $30-$45. Illuminarium, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. illuminarium.com/atlanta.