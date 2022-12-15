BreakingNews
3 Riverdale firefighters injured in fire engine crash
Georgia’s ‘Creel House’ from ‘Stranger Things’ has been sold

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Rome, Georgia home featured in Season 4′s “Stranger Things” dubbed “Creel House” on the show has been sold.

Rome realtor Toles, Temple & Wright reported the sale closed on Wednesday, crediting its agents Jeb Arp, Katie Gettis Edwards and Mimi Richards.

The buyer’s name was not released “due to a confidentiality agreement,” according to a press release. The amount it was sold for was also not immediately known.

The home, which covers 6,000 square feet and has seven bedrooms and seven baths, was sold in 2019 for just $350,000. Last month, it was on sale for $1.5 million after the owners, married couple Shane Fatland, 37, and Bryan Schreier, 39, spent more than $500,000 renovating and restoring the house to its original Victorian heights.

It was built in 1882 and the couple kept many of the home’s 19th-century details including the handcrafted built-in bookshelves and layered moldings.

“It’s our labor of love that we hate sometimes,” Schreier told CNBC before the sale. “These historic homes always are because the renovating feels like it never ends. It can be extremely overwhelming, but you must dive in and go piece by piece.”

The couple lived in the guesthouse while Netflix shot there on and off over 18 months.

During Season 4, the home was the villain Vecna’s base of operations.

“Stranger Things,” largely shot in metro Atlanta, will end after its upcoming fifth season.

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
