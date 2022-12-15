Georgia’s ‘Creel House’ from ‘Stranger Things’ has been sold

It was built in 1882 and the couple kept many of the home’s 19th-century details including the handcrafted built-in bookshelves and layered moldings.

“It’s our labor of love that we hate sometimes,” Schreier told CNBC before the sale. “These historic homes always are because the renovating feels like it never ends. It can be extremely overwhelming, but you must dive in and go piece by piece.”

The couple lived in the guesthouse while Netflix shot there on and off over 18 months.

During Season 4, the home was the villain Vecna’s base of operations.

“Stranger Things,” largely shot in metro Atlanta, will end after its upcoming fifth season.