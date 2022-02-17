‘Stranger Things’ is ending after five seasons

In an open letter provided by Netflix, Matt and Ross Duffer wrote, “With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, ‘Stranger Things 4′ was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

They added that “seven years ago, we planned the complete story arc for ‘Stranger Things.’ At the time, we predicted the story would last four or five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”