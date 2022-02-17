‘Stranger Things’ is ending after five seasons

Massive Netflix hit “Stranger Things,” largely shot in metro Atlanta, is coming to an end.
The Duffer brothers, the creators, posted a letter Thursday, confirming that after this upcoming fourth season, they have plans for just one more season.
The newest season will be split into two. The first part will debut May 27. The second part will be made available July 1. These will be the first fresh episodes of the drama in nearly three years.
In an open letter provided by Netflix, Matt and Ross Duffer wrote, “With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, ‘Stranger Things 4′ was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”
They added that “seven years ago, we planned the complete story arc for ‘Stranger Things.’ At the time, we predicted the story would last four or five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”
The creators “hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we’re grateful for your patience and support.”
The fourth season began production in early 2020 but the pandemic delayed production for six months. The Duffer brothers then spent the next year in production, wrapping last fall. Locations where they shot the past year include Lithuania, New Mexico and Georgia.
