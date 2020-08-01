X

CBS airs John Lewis prime-time special with Oprah, Tyler Perry Aug. 4

The late Congressman John Lewis will be honored in a prime-time special Aug. 4. (Alyssa Pointer / AJC)
The late Congressman John Lewis will be honored in a prime-time special Aug. 4. (Alyssa Pointer / AJC)

Radio & TV Talk Blog | 1 hour ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A bevy of A-list stars will honor the late civil rights icon John Lewis during a CBS prime-time special set to air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 on CBS.

Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Brad PItt will share hosting duties for this tribute of the late civil rights legend, titled “John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero.”

Fellow ViacomCBS cable channels — OWN, BET, MTV and Smithsonian — will broadcast the special as well.

The special will feature musical performances, interviews and inspirational conversations about Lewis and his contributions.

ExploreRemembering John Lewis: Complete coverage from the AJC

“John Lewis was an extraordinary man,” said Winfrey in a press release, " a man of great vision who lived a life with the purpose of making sure America lived out its ideals.”

“This is a celebration of the ‘boy from Troy,’” added Perry in the statement. “A forefather of the civil rights movement, who would live to see his contributions for equality result in witnessing the swearing in of the first Black United States president.”

Others scheduled to appear include Yolanda Adams, Jon Batiste, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Trevor Noah, Billy Porter and Wynonna.

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.