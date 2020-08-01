CBS airs John Lewis prime-time special with Oprah, Tyler Perry Aug. 4

A bevy of A-list stars will honor the late civil rights icon John Lewis during a CBS prime-time special set to air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 on CBS.
Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Brad PItt will share hosting duties for this tribute of the late civil rights legend, titled “John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero.”
Fellow ViacomCBS cable channels — OWN, BET, MTV and Smithsonian — will broadcast the special as well.
The special will feature musical performances, interviews and inspirational conversations about Lewis and his contributions.
“John Lewis was an extraordinary man,” said Winfrey in a press release, " a man of great vision who lived a life with the purpose of making sure America lived out its ideals.”
“This is a celebration of the ‘boy from Troy,’” added Perry in the statement. “A forefather of the civil rights movement, who would live to see his contributions for equality result in witnessing the swearing in of the first Black United States president.”
Others scheduled to appear include Yolanda Adams, Jon Batiste, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Trevor Noah, Billy Porter and Wynonna.