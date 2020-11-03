Briefs: Netflix upping prices; 104.7;/The Fish goes Christmas on Election Day; A&E doing TLC biography

Its content budget his year is a whopping $18.5 billion. Many of those shows are shot in Atlanta including “Sweet Magnolias," “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.”

***

To keep everyone in good spirits, 104.7/The Fish decided to go all Christmas today on Election Day, dubbing it a “day of comfort and joy.” It will return to its regular Christian pop format at midnight.

So far, the station has played Third Day’s “Joy to the World,” Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" and Vince Guaraldi’s “Linus and Lucy.”

The Fish usually goes all Christmas right before Thanksgiving through Christmas Day and expect that to happen again this year.

A special Fish 2 stream will provide Christmas music starting tomorrow.

***

TLC's Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas played a trove of hits at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on July 24, 2019. Photo: Robb Cohen Photography & Video /RobbsPhotos.com

TLC, the Atlanta-based trio that became huge in the 1990s, will be given a two-hour documentary treatment by A&E next year.

The two living members of the group — Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas — will be interviewed. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died in 2002 in a car accident.

“As a revolutionary group that broke boundaries and influenced an entire generation, TLC falls directly into that category and we are honored to tell their incredible story as it has never been told before," said A&E EVP and head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant in a press release.

VH1 aired a scripted version of TLC’s story in 2014.