All the Atlanta radio stations playing Christmas music

Atlanta’s home for hits from the ’80s, ‘90s and now hasn’t completely done away with those songs in favor of Christmas tunes. Still, it has sprinkled in a few standards between numbers from Niall Horan and Avril Lavigne. Some songs that have played include “Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney and Wings as well as Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow.”

Star 94.1

The station that recently made the shift to include hip-hop and R&B in its pop-heavy rotation isn’t shifting gears when it comes to its Christmastime tradition. Feel Good Christmas Weekends begin Fridays at 3 p.m., so tune in through Sunday to exclusively hear your favorite holiday songs.

104.7 The Fish

A go-to station for everything inspirational, 104.7 The Fish is strictly playing Christmas tunes around the clock. Amy Grant’s rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and The Eagles’ “Please Come Home For Christmas” are among the songs that are in the station’s rotation as well as more religious ones such as “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” by Aaron Shust.