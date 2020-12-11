X

All the Atlanta radio stations playing Christmas music

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The holidays are upon us and Christmas is around the corner.

To get into the spirit, many enjoy listening to their favorite holiday tunes.

Streaming and online radio stations such as Pandora allow people to choose exactly the kinds of Christmas music they want to hear. But some may wonder if they’ll hear “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” should they turn on their local radio station.

Not many radio stations are pumping out holiday tunes, but a handful have some in rotation.

B98.5

Atlanta’s home for hits from the ’80s, ‘90s and now hasn’t completely done away with those songs in favor of Christmas tunes. Still, it has sprinkled in a few standards between numbers from Niall Horan and Avril Lavigne. Some songs that have played include “Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney and Wings as well as Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow.”

Star 94.1

The station that recently made the shift to include hip-hop and R&B in its pop-heavy rotation isn’t shifting gears when it comes to its Christmastime tradition. Feel Good Christmas Weekends begin Fridays at 3 p.m., so tune in through Sunday to exclusively hear your favorite holiday songs.

104.7 The Fish

A go-to station for everything inspirational, 104.7 The Fish is strictly playing Christmas tunes around the clock. Amy Grant’s rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and The Eagles’ “Please Come Home For Christmas” are among the songs that are in the station’s rotation as well as more religious ones such as “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” by Aaron Shust.

