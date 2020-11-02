TLC documentary to air on A&E in 2021

The Atlanta-based outfit – still the best-selling American female group of all time – has rich backdrop to mine, from their scrappy roots to international acclaim following hits such as “Creep” and “Waterfalls” to the tragic death of member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in 2002.

In the special, produced by Roger Ross Williams (“The Apollo”) and directed by Matt Kay, TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins will tell the story of their journey, which included internal fallouts, bankruptcy and illness.