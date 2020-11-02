TLC documentary to air on A&E in 2021

TLC will be the topic of a 2021 installment of A&E’s “Biography” series.
The Atlanta-based outfit – still the best-selling American female group of all time – has rich backdrop to mine, from their scrappy roots to international acclaim following hits such as “Creep” and “Waterfalls” to the tragic death of member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in 2002.
In the special, produced by Roger Ross Williams (“The Apollo”) and directed by Matt Kay, TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins will tell the story of their journey, which included internal fallouts, bankruptcy and illness.
This isn’t the first time the history of TLC will be committed to documentary form; in 2013, VH1 aired “CrazySezyCool: The TLC Story,” which premiered to 4.5 million viewers, making it the highest-rated original film premiere for the channel.
Throughout their career, TLC earned nine Top 10 hits, including four No. 1 singles. In 2019, Thomas and Watkins joined Nelly and Flo Rida for the “Whole Lotta Hits” tour, which played Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood.
Currently, a one-woman show about the life of Lopes is playing (virtually) at the Aurora Theatre.