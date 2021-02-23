Briefs: Mo Quick goes to Hot; Power 96.1 picks ‘The Jubal Show’ for mornings; Deborah Norville exec produces a Lifetime film

Quick worked with Streetz from 2017 to 2020.

Jubal Fresh hosts the new Power 96.1 syndicated morning show The Jubal Show.

Power 96.1, which dumped its locally-based morning show recently, has decided to add a Seattle-based syndicated show instead called “The Jubal Show.”

The show is based out of Hits 106.1 KBKS-FM in Seattle. It debuted last August and entered syndication in October. It will feature Jubal Fresh, his wife Alex Fresh and “English” Evan Omelia.

iHeartMedia sent out a press release describing the show as “known to listeners for its humor and fun and is unafraid to tackle the topical world we live in. In ‘The Jubal Show,’ nothing is sacred and nothing is off-limits.”

Among Jubal’s bits include “Dirty Little Secret,” “Jubal’s Phone Prank,” “First Date Follow Up” and a classic that the Bert Show on rival Q99.7 perfected back in the 2000s: “War of the Roses.” In that regular bit, a woman suspects her man is cheating, so a fake florist offers the man a free floral arrangement. Question: who will he send it to: his spouse/girlfriend or his mistress? The Bert Show also used to do phone pranks when Jeff Dauler was on the show.

Power has also added three new local jocks from other markets: Shelby Sos, formerly the night jock at Baltimore’s Z104.3, will be on from 9-11 a.m. and will be the local producer and on-air talent for ”The Jubal Show. Ethan Cole, formerly a night host from San Diego’s Channel 93.3, moves to afternoons. MiKeith Teague, formerly a morningt co-host and mixer on Z107.7 in St. Louis, will host nights.

In early December, Power got rid of PK and his wife, Denise, from the morning show as well as afternoon host Maddox.

Jubal was on a previous syndicated show called “Brooke & Jubal.” That show won Large Market Personalities of the Year at the 2016 National Association of Broadcasters’ Marconi Radio Awards and the first-ever National Radio Hall of Fame “One to Watch” award in 2019.

Kim Delaney stars in the Lifetime film "The Long Island Serial Killer."

Dalton native Deborah Norville is best known as the host of “Inside Edition.” She celebrated her 25th anniversary on the show last year just before the pandemic hit.

She can now add executive producer of a scripted film to her résumé since she recently helped with the Lifetime film “Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice,” which aired this past Saturday night. (It’s now available on demand for anybody who has a subscription of any sort that includes Lifetime.)

It’s about a mother, Mari Gilbert, played by Kim Delaney (”NYPD Blue,” “Army Wives”) who finds out her daughter Shannon is missing in 2010, but the authorities are uncooperative, in part because Shannon was doing escort work at the time. Mari helps find evidence there is a possible serial killer on Long Island with ties to up to 19 other deaths. The film is “inspired by real events.” (Netflix aired a similar film based on the same circumstances last year called “Lost Girls” starring “Office” vet Amy Ryan.)

“None of this would have seen the light of day without a mom on a mission,” said Norville in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “These are the types of stories that draw me in.”

The film was shot in Vancouver under COVID-19 protocols.

Norville said her favorite scene is when Delaney’s character realizes her daughter is not coming back. And her other daughter gets resentful about her mom’s obsession. “There is so much heartbreak in this movie,” she said. “And Delaney really captures it well.”